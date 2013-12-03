Driver Arrested After Trying to Evade Traffic Stop

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday evening after fleeing from a traffic stop and leading officers on a short pursuit through residential neighborhoods.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Mark Streker said an officer attempted to stop a driver, identified as 20-year-old Jose Ramon Zamudio Jr., about 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Pine Street for failing to stop at a stop sign.

He said Zamudio then led officers in the short pursuit — less than a mile — mostly through residential areas, running several stop signs and a red light before stopping.

Zamudio was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.