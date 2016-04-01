Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Santa Maria Structure

Crash on 700 block of South Pine Street believed to be a hit-and-run

The driver of this SUV was arrested Friday night after an alleged hit-and-run accident in Santa Maria.
The driver of this SUV was arrested Friday night after an alleged hit-and-run accident in Santa Maria. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | April 1, 2016 | 9:29 p.m.

A suspect was in custody Friday night after an alleged hit-and-run crash of a vehicle into a building in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The accident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on the 700 block of South Pine Street, near West Jones Street. 

Members of the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the scene and found the multi-unit residential building had substantial structural damage, Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said.

An urban search and rescue crew and a battalion chief  assisted with "shoring, stabilization and security of the building," he added.

A thorough search of the building revealed no fatalities or injuries as it was unoccupied when the collision occurred, Barneich said.

The Jeep SUV smashed through the wall of a building, with the front end of the vehicle ending up inside structure.

The Red Cross was called to assist three people displaced after the crash since authorities determined the building was uninhabitable.

The driver, whose name was not released, ran away but was caught in the area, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Details on the charges facing the driver were not available Friday night.

In addition to Santa Maria police officers and firefighters, crews from Southern California Gas Company and Pacific Gas & Electric Company responded to the scene to secure the utilities.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

