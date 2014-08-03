Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Santa Maria Market

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a store, causing moderate damage to the building, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Francisco Martinez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of DUI and hit and run, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said.

Martinez is believed to be the driver of a vehicle that slammed into the Milagro Market in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue at about 3:25 p.m., Ruiz said.

The driver fled the scene, and Ruiz said Martinez was located and taken into custody after witnesses identified him to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.