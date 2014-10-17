Lompoc Driver Facing DUI Charge After Hitting School Bus

A driver who crashed into the back of a school bus full of students in Lompoc ​Friday afternoon was arrested on suspicion of driving under influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the bus driver stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Central Avenue and North A Street at 1:25 p.m.

A GMC pickup driven by Guy Barker of Lompoc slammed into the stopped bus, which was driven by Deborah Clark, also a Lompoc resident.

“Due to the driver of the pickup's level of intoxication, he failed to observe that the school bus had stopped in front of him, and as a result the front of his vehicle struck the rear of the school bus,” the CHP said a news release.

The CHP said 26 students were on board the bus at the time of the accident but none of them was injured.

Clark complained of pain to her back, but was not transported to the hospital and decided to seek her own medical care, the CHP said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.