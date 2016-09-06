Driver Arrested For DUI After Fatal Highway 166 Accident East of Santa Maria

Bakersfield man who allegedly swerved car into oncoming traffic was arrested on suspicion of DUI; 2 children passengers in his vehicle died at the scene

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 166 Monday, according to the Santa Maria-area California Highway Patrol.

Jerald B. Holman, 36, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry westbound on Highway 166 and crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic, public information officer David Medina said.

Holman allowed the Toyota to drift into the eastbound lane after taking a curve at a “rapid speed,” the CHP said.

“Holman jerked the steering wheel to the right in order to correct the Toyota, then almost immediately swerved to the left.”

The car crossed directly into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet, and that driver, 30-year-old Aaron Pyne of Yucaipa, braked hard and tried to swerve to the left to avoid a collision, according to the CHP.

The Chevrolet hit the left rear of the Toyota and the Toyota went airborne, rolling several times, and the rear passenger compartment separated from the front passenger and engine compartment of the car, the CHP said.

Two children in the back of the Toyota, a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister, were ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Witnesses to the collision stopped to render aid and CPR to the children, authorities noted.

The front section of the Toyota came to rest on its roof, and Holman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

An adult passenger in the Toyota, Todeshia Lewis, 26, of Bakersfield, had minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Pyne and his three passengers were all transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with moderate or minor injuries.

Katherine Pyne, 31 had minor injuries and two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, had ankle fractures, the CHP said.

CHP officials said Tuesday that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision and Holman was arrested after his release from the hospital.

Authorities plan to pursue felony driving under the influence charges, Medina said.

The deceased children's names weren't released Tuesday, pending notification of next of kin by the San Luis Obispo Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

