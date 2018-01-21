Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Driver Arrested on DUI Charges After 8-Vehicle Crash in Los Olivos

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 21, 2018

A suspected drunken-driver was arrested Saturday after an accident in Los Olivos that involved eight vehicles, six of them parked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Grand Avenue, just south of Highway 154.

A 2002 Chevrolet was eastbound on Highway 154 when it turned south onto Grand, striking a 2016 Subaru that was northbound on Grand, the CHP said.

The Chevy continued south on Grand, hitting four parked vehicles, one of which was pushed into two other vehicles, the CHP said.

The Chevy was driven by a 24-year-old Buellton woman who was identified by the CHP only by her last name — Montano-Rodriguez. She was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

