Lompoc Woman Charged in Fatal Crash Back in Jail After Failing Drug Test

Spring Morrissey is accused of manslaughter stemming from a head-on collision in October

Spring Morrissey, accused of manslaughter stemming from a fatal crash in Lompoc in October, was ordered back to jail Thursday after testing positive for methamphetamine. With her is attorney Bob Ikola. Click to view larger
Spring Morrissey, accused of manslaughter stemming from a fatal crash in Lompoc in October, was ordered back to jail Thursday after testing positive for methamphetamine. With her is attorney Bob Ikola. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 2, 2017 | 8:50 p.m.

A Lompoc woman charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash last fall landed back behind bars on Thursday after recently testing positive for methamphetamine.

Lompoc Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores ordered Spring Morrissey, 32, sent back to Santa Barbara County Jail after the positive drug test.

Additionally, Flores set Morrissey's new bail at $500,000, up from the previous amount of $150,000.

This is not the first time Morrissey has been returned to jail. 

In December, the judge sent her back behind bars after learning from a jail-recorded phone call that she had been living in the riverbed and not at the address she gave authorities. 

Morrissey was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13.

She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road. 

She also faces a charge of driving under the influence causing injury, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

Tests results received weeks after the crash reportedly show Morrissey had meth in her system the night of the collision.

Morrissey, who was represented by attorney Bob Ikola, filling in for his colleague, Sara Elturk, has yet to enter a plea in the case, which remains in further arraignment status.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said Thursday the attorneys are waiting for accident reconstruction reports to be completed.

Morrissey was ordered to return to court on March 14.

Meanwhile, in a federal lawsuit Morrissey and co-plaintiff Jari Blake have been ordered to pay $2,240 by a federal judge for failing to provide discovery in a timely basis. 

The women are representing themselves in a federal lawsuit against the city of Lompoc, claiming illegal search and unconstitutional invasion of privacy. 

The allegations stem from an April 2014 incident in which police were investigating a fraudulent check case. Officers claimed the door at their residence was open, leading police to enter due to concerns about a burglary in progress.

The city of Lompoc also has asked the judge to rule on a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the lawsuit, but the women opposed any effort to get a ruling before trial.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

