Wednesday, August 29 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in Fatal Crash West of Buellton

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 29, 2018 | 11:57 a.m.

A Port Hueneme woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following a fatal crash on Highway 246 west of Buellton Friday night. 

Sheri Ann Craig, 51, was arrested after the single-vehicle rollover crash on the 7600 block of Highway 246 that killed one passenger and injured another.

Craig was driving eastbound and for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted into the dirt center median and overturned several times, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The right front passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dan Davis, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said. His age and hometown were not available as of Wednesday. 

Craig sustained minor injuries, as did another passenger, George Martinez, 59, of Oxnard, the CHP said.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office charged Craig with two felonies: vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. She also faces two enhancements for multiple victims and causing great bodily injury. 

She made her first Santa Maria Superior Court appearance Wednesday morning and entered a not-guilty plea. 

Her next court hearing is Thursday morning in Judge John McGregor's courtroom to set a date for the preliminary hearing. 

Craig remains in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 