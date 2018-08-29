Driver Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in Fatal Crash West of Buellton

A Port Hueneme woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following a fatal crash on Highway 246 west of Buellton Friday night.

Sheri Ann Craig, 51, was arrested after the single-vehicle rollover crash on the 7600 block of Highway 246 that killed one passenger and injured another.

Craig was driving eastbound and for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted into the dirt center median and overturned several times, the California Highway Patrol said.

The right front passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dan Davis, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said. His age and hometown were not available as of Wednesday.

Craig sustained minor injuries, as did another passenger, George Martinez, 59, of Oxnard, the CHP said.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office charged Craig with two felonies: vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. She also faces two enhancements for multiple victims and causing great bodily injury.

She made her first Santa Maria Superior Court appearance Wednesday morning and entered a not-guilty plea.

Her next court hearing is Thursday morning in Judge John McGregor's courtroom to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

Craig remains in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

