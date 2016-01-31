Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Santa Barbara House

Three other vehicles also damaged in incident on Isleta Avenue on the Mesa

A suspected drunken driver was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck several vehicles and slammed into a house on the Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called out shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Isleta Avenue, said fire Capt. Kevin Bryant.

The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was the only person in the Honda CRV when it crashed, Bryant said.

“The CRV struck three vehicles and then went airborne and landed on the porch of a residence,” Bryant said.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage, and he was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Bryant said.

The vehicle sustained major front-end damage, Bryant said.

The house also was seriously damaged, and officials were trying to figure out how to safely dislodge the vehicle.

The driver subsequently was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man’s name was not available Sunday evening.

