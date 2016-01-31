Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Santa Barbara House

Three other vehicles also damaged in incident on Isleta Avenue on the Mesa

The driver of this SUV was arrested Sunday after striking three parked cars and slamming into the porch of a house on Isleta Avenue on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.
The driver of this SUV was arrested Sunday after striking three parked cars and slamming into the porch of a house on Isleta Avenue on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 31, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.

A suspected drunken driver was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck several vehicles and slammed into a house on the Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called out shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Isleta Avenue, said fire Capt. Kevin Bryant.

The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was the only person in the Honda CRV when it crashed, Bryant said.

“The CRV struck three vehicles and then went airborne and landed on the porch of a residence,” Bryant said.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage, and he was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Bryant said.

The vehicle sustained major front-end damage, Bryant said.

The house also was seriously damaged, and officials were trying to figure out how to safely dislodge the vehicle.

The driver subsequently was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man’s name was not available Sunday evening.

A man who was injured Sunday when his vehicle slammed into a home on the Mesa in Santa Barbara is wheeled to a waiting ambulance. He subsequently was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Click to view larger
A man who was injured Sunday when his vehicle slammed into a home on the Mesa in Santa Barbara is wheeled to a waiting ambulance. He subsequently was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
