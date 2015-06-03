Driver Critically Hurt in Crash Near Lake Cachuma

Chevy pickup ended up 30-40 off the roadway; victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A man was critically injured Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154, just east of Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 5:40 p.m. after the driver, believed to be in his 50s, crashed his Chevy pickup, which ended up 30-40 feet off the roadway and down a hillside, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

County firefighters, assisted by crews from the U.S. Forest Service, needed about 20 minutes to rescue the man, using rope systems to bring him back up to the roadway, Eliason said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said. Details on his condition were not available Wednesday night.

The accident was under investigation by the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol, which indicated the vehicle was being driven recklessly prior to the crash.

