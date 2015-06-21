Driver Dies After Car Crash on Hollister Avenue in Western Goleta

Speed believed to be factor in wreck that killed 26-year-old Goleta man near Sandpiper Golf Club

A 26-year-old Goleta man was fatally injured late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight in the 7900 block of Hollister, near Las Armas Road and Sandpiper Golf Club, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was westbound on Hollister when he failed to negotiate a curve, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“After the vehicle struck the median, the driver turned to the right and then over-corrected to the left, causing him to slide out of control across the median and eastbound lane of Hollister Avenue,” Hoover said.

“After crossing the eastbound lanes, the right side of the vehicle struck a tree.”

A major extrication effort was required to remove the driver from the wreckage of the sedan, Zaniboni said.

Hoover said the victim, who suffered major injuries, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

A dog was also in the car, and county Animal Services was called to the scene to take care of it, Zaniboni said.

“It is believed that speed is a factor in the cause of the collision, but further investigation is continuing,” Hoover said.

She added that it had not been determined whether alcohol and/or drugs were factors.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805.961.7514.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.