Driver Critically Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash on Alisal Road in Solvang

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries

A driver was critically injured Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Alisal Road in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the Alisal Golf Course, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle slammed into a tree off the roadway, and the 27-year-old female driver, the only occupant, suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said.

Major extrication was required to remove her from the wreckage.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to a Calstar medical helicopter that had landed on the golf course, then was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

