Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 154 in Los Olivos

Pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a large oak tree; extensive extrication required

A driver was critically injured early Monday when his pickup ran off Highway 154 in Los Olivos and slammed into a large oak tree. Click to view larger
A driver was critically injured early Monday when his pickup ran off Highway 154 in Los Olivos and slammed into a large oak tree. (Battalion Chief Dave Neels / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:07 p.m. | November 27, 2017 | 8:18 a.m.

A driver was critically injured early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:40 a.m. just west of Foxen Canyon Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle involved, a pickup truck, was traveling at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions and left the roadway before slamming into a large oak tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the driver — identified as Stephen Jeffers, 25, of Santa Maria — from the wreckage, an effort that required the assistance of a tow truck to separate the truck from the tree, Eliason said.

A Calstar medical helicopter was unable to respond due to weather conditions, so Jeffers was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Eliason said.

Details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 