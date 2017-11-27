Driver Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 154 in Los Olivos

Pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a large oak tree; extensive extrication required

A driver was critically injured early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:40 a.m. just west of Foxen Canyon Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle involved, a pickup truck, was traveling at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions and left the roadway before slamming into a large oak tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the driver — identified as Stephen Jeffers, 25, of Santa Maria — from the wreckage, an effort that required the assistance of a tow truck to separate the truck from the tree, Eliason said.

A Calstar medical helicopter was unable to respond due to weather conditions, so Jeffers was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Eliason said.

Details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

