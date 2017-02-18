Van Driver Critically Injured in Rollover Crash Near Santa Barbara

Man ejected in wreck on El Sueno Road exit ramp of northbound Highway 101

The driver of a van that overturned while exiting Highway 101 near Santa Barbara was critically injured late Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on the northbound El Sueno Road exit ramp, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered major injuries.

The man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His identity and details of his medical condition were not available late Saturday.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

