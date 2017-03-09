Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Critically Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Orcutt

Classic Cadillac convertible slammed into a concrete traffic-signal pole on Clark Avenue

The driver of a classic Cadillac convertible suffered major injuries Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Clark Avenue in Orcutt. Click to view larger
The driver of a classic Cadillac convertible suffered major injuries Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Clark Avenue in Orcutt. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:13 p.m. | March 9, 2017 | 3:01 p.m.

An elderly driver was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Clark Avenue at Highway 135, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim, who reportedly was wearing only a lap belt, was driving a classic two-door red Cadillac convertible when he slammed into the concrete pole for a traffic signal, Zaniboni said.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then transferred to a county helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

