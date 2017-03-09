Driver Critically Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Orcutt

An elderly driver was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Clark Avenue at Highway 135, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim, who reportedly was wearing only a lap belt, was driving a classic two-door red Cadillac convertible when he slammed into the concrete pole for a traffic signal, Zaniboni said.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then transferred to a county helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

