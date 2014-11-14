Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Driver Critically Injured When Mustang Slams Into Santa Maria Utility Pole

Accident occurred on Broadway at Enos Street in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully updated logo | November 14, 2014 | 6:07 p.m.

The driver of a 1967 Ford Mustang was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday afternoon after his vehicle slammed into a traffic light pole on Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Mustang was southbound on Broadway at Enos Street just before 3 p.m. when it collided with a Cadillac, said Sgt. Mark Streker.

The woman driving the Cadillac told police she had been stopped for a red light, and when the signal changed, she began making a left turn and clipped the driver’s side of the Mustang, spinning it sideways into the pole, Streker said.

Witnesses reported hearing the Mustang accelerate as it approached the intersection.

"The intersection was very busy at the time of this collision and there were numerous witnesses who may have seen the light cycle and the collision," police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision can call Sgt. Mark Streker in the SMPD Traffic Unit. 925-0951, ext. 115.      

The Mustang’s driver, Michael Williamson, suffered major head injuries, and was taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital.

The Cadillac’s driver, Margaret Casey, was not injured.

A pedestrian standing on the corner was struck by debris and received minor injuries. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident snarled traffic on Broadway for more than two hours while police investigated the incident.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver of this Mustang was critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Broadway in Santa Maria. (Scott Wheeler / KCOY News photo)

