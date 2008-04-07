Driver Dead in Highway 101 Rollover West of Goleta
Investigation under way to determine if alcohol or drugs played role in high-speed crash that killed West Covina man.
By Noozhawk Staff | April 7, 2008 | 6:37 a.m.
The driver of a Mini Cooper died early Monday when his car careered out of control on Highway 101 west of Goleta, crashed into a tree and overturned.
Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph southbound on 101 near Las Varas Ranch. The driver lost control and ran into a ditch on the right side of the freeway, struck a tree and rolled over approximately 200 feet from the roadway.
The car’s driver, a 22-year-old West Covina man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology exam will be conducted to assess for drugs or alcohol. The CHP has not yet released the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.
