Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Detained After Pursuit from Goleta to Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Ventura man arrested on charges of battery, resisting arrest, failure to yield and driving under the influence

Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies and police officers detained a suspect after a pursuit Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies and police officers detained a suspect after a pursuit Monday afternoon.  (Mackenzie Eccles / KEYT News photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | December 4, 2017 | 2:29 p.m.

A Ventura man was arrested Monday afternoon after being pursued by law enforcement officers from western Goleta to Santa Barbara's Eastside. 

The pursuit started on Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta around 1 p.m. and the driver eventually drove southbound on Highway 101, exited at Milpas Street, and drove around the Eastside before being arrested. 

Tomas Arevalo, 55, was arrested on charges on battery, resisting arrest, failure to yield and driving under the influence, Santa Barbara County sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Deputies responded to Ellwood Beach Drive to a report of a domestic disturbance and learned one of the parties had left the residence, Hoover said. They located the vehicle driving nearby and when they attempted to pull the driver over, the man continued driving. 

Deputies pulled their guns on the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road, before the chase headed onto Highway 101. 

The suspect driver had a felony domestic-violence warrant out for his arrest, according to emergency radio traffic.

Sheriff’s deputies pull their weapons on a suspect vehicle on Hollister Avenue near Storke Road Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies pull their weapons on a suspect vehicle on Hollister Avenue near Storke Road Monday afternoon.  (Taylor Hall photo)

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara police officers assisted in the pursuit on the highway and in Santa Barbara. 

After the suspect exited at Milpas Street, he drove around the Eastside, according to emergency radio traffic. 

Authorities called in a Santa Barbara County helicopter to help locate the suspect vehicle and Arevalo was eventually detained at Nopalitos Way and Cacique Street at around 1:45 p.m., Hoover said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 