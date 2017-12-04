Driver Detained After Pursuit from Goleta to Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Ventura man arrested on charges of battery, resisting arrest, failure to yield and driving under the influence

A Ventura man was arrested Monday afternoon after being pursued by law enforcement officers from western Goleta to Santa Barbara's Eastside.

The pursuit started on Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta around 1 p.m. and the driver eventually drove southbound on Highway 101, exited at Milpas Street, and drove around the Eastside before being arrested.

Tomas Arevalo, 55, was arrested on charges on battery, resisting arrest, failure to yield and driving under the influence, Santa Barbara County sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies responded to Ellwood Beach Drive to a report of a domestic disturbance and learned one of the parties had left the residence, Hoover said. They located the vehicle driving nearby and when they attempted to pull the driver over, the man continued driving.

Deputies pulled their guns on the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road, before the chase headed onto Highway 101.

The suspect driver had a felony domestic-violence warrant out for his arrest, according to emergency radio traffic.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara police officers assisted in the pursuit on the highway and in Santa Barbara.

After the suspect exited at Milpas Street, he drove around the Eastside, according to emergency radio traffic.

Authorities called in a Santa Barbara County helicopter to help locate the suspect vehicle and Arevalo was eventually detained at Nopalitos Way and Cacique Street at around 1:45 p.m., Hoover said.

