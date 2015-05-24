Bakersfield Woman Dies in Highway 166 Crash East of Santa Maria

20-year-old driver ejected in rollover wreck after apparently losing control of car early Sunday near Rockfront Ranch

A 20-year-old Bakersfield woman was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the crash scene — two miles west of Rockfront Ranch and about 20 miles from Santa Maria, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Ford Focus was eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control of the car.

The vehicle rolled down an embankment, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, the CHP said.

Zaniboni said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

