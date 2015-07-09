Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Driver Dies of Injuries Suffered in Los Alamos Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | July 9, 2015 | 5:57 p.m.

A 48-year-old Los Alamos woman died Thursday, hours after her Toyota 4Runner exited Highway 101 and struck a tow truck, causing her to be partially ejected as her vehicle landed on its side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, Lisa Ann Rasmussen, was at the wheel of a 1992 4Runner when drove onto the Main Street offramp in Los Alamos at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP said.

At the time, a driver from Santa Maria Towing was helping a disabled motorist who had stopped on the offramp, but was out of the roadway.

The 36-year-old two truck driver, Norberto Olivera of Santa Maria, was standing to the left rear of his tow truck and near the left front of the vehicle he was prepping to load onto the flatbed truck.

As the 4Runner left the freeway, Rasmussen allowed it to drift to the right and cross the solid white line, where the right front of her Toyota struck the tow truck driver. 

Rasmussen’s vehicle “then traveled up the inclined flatbed of the tow truck and went airborne, landing on its side and sliding down the roadway,” Officer Mike Trenery said.

Olivera was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Trenery added. 

Rasmussen was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Previous reports indicated that Rasmussen was taken to Cottage Hospital and Olivera was taken to Marian. 

CHP Officer Matt Kenny said Rasmussen died Thursday morning.

Investigators say it was not known yet if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash. However, CHP officers said Rasmussen was wearing a seat belt.

The Main Street offramp for northbound traffic into Los Alamos remained closed for two hours while emergency crews and investigators dealt with the incident.

Officers at the scene of the crash noted drivers frequently exit the highway at freeway speeds instead of slowing down to the posted speed limit. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 