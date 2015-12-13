Advice
Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Rollover Crash on Santa Barbara’s Riviera
Single-vehicle wreck occurred in 1400 block of Alameda Padre Serra; cause under investigation
The driver of an SUV escaped serious injury Sunday evening in a rollover crash on Alameda Padre Serra above tSanta Barbara. (Diego Topete photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| December 13, 2015 | 9:26 p.m.
A motorist escaped serious injury Sunday evening in a rollover crash on Santa Barbara’s Riviera, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the wreck in the 1400 block of Alameda Padre Serra, according to fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.
He said the SUV ended up on its driver’s side, and the driver was able to extricate himself from the vehicle.
The driver was examined by paramedics, but had no serious injuries, Mercado said.
The crash was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.
