Driver Evades Santa Maria Police, Abandons Infant in Back Seat

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a high-speed vehicle chase through residential streets, then fled on foot, abandoning his baby girl in the back seat.

Lt. Dan Cohen said an officer attempted a traffic stop about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday of a blue Honda Civic with two people inside.

He said the driver of the vehicle tried to evade the officer, topping speeds of 60 mph in a residential area. The vehicle spun out at Depot and Polk streets, and both occupants fled on foot.

Cohen said the passenger was caught and arrested on two outstanding warrants. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Severiano Flores of Santa Maria, was not found.

Officers on the scene located Flores’ daughter, a 4-month-old left abandoned in the back seat of the vehicle, according to Cohen.

He said the infant was not secured with a seat belt or any other means. She was later turned over to Child Welfare Services.

Anyone with information about Flores' whereabouts is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.