Driver Extricated After Single-Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department had to extricate a driver after a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, near Fairview Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

County Fire responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and accessed the vehicle collision from Calle Real.

Capt. David Sadecki said he was unsure of the injuries but said one ambulance was called and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to CHP, the vehicle landed on its side. CHP also notified Caltrans that a roadwork sign had been knocked down and about 15 feet of chain-link fence was cut away along the highway.

