Driver Facing Manslaughter Charges in Gibraltar Road Crash

Brandon S. Woodward, 19, of Ventura is to be arraigned in Santa Barbara Superior Court

A 19-year-old Ventura man, Brandon S. Woodward, is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a double-fatal vehicle accident June 26 in the hills above Santa Barbara. Woodard and two others also were hurt in the accident on Gibraltar Road. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 21, 2017 | 1:43 p.m.
Brandon S. Woodward Click to view larger
A 19-year-old Ventura man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges charges stemming from a double-fatal vehicle accident in June near Santa Barbara.

Authorities say Brandon S. Woodward was the driver of a 2005 Volkswagen Passat that crashed over the edge of Gibraltar Road, in the hills above Santa Barbara, at about 9:30 p.m. on June 26.

Two passengers — Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, both of Ventura — were declared dead at the scene.

Woodward and another passenger, a 16-year-old Ventura girl whose name was not released, both suffered major injuries in the crash, while a fourth passenger, Dalton T. Murrieta, 19, of Ventura, sustained minor injuries.

Woodward was headed down Gibraltar Road when he lost control of the car, which plunged down a steep embankment, overturning numerous times, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle came to rest on its roof an estimated 300 feet below the roadway. 

Woodward is charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence causing injury, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The charges also contain various special allegations for personally inflicting great bodily injury and causing death or bodily injury to multiple victims.

Woodward is set for arraignment on the complaint at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Dept. 8 of Santa Barbara Superior Court

