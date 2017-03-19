Driver Flees After 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in accident in northbound lanes at Las Positas Road

No injuries were reported Sunday after a crash in which two vehicles ran off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The wreck occurred at about 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Las Positas Road, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

He said both vehicles came to rest up an embankment, with one on its roof and on fire.

The driver of that vehicle apparently fled the scene and could not be located, Mercado said.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, and made a search of the area for any possible victims.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Two of the northbound freeway lanes were shut down for a time, but subsequently reopened.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .