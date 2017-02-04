Driver Flees After Knocking Down Power Pole in Santa Barbara Neighborhood

Suspected DUI crash occurred on Alamar Avenue near Chapala Street, leaving scores of Edison customers without electricity

Power was knocked out to a large number of customers in the eastern San Roque neighborhood of Santa Barbara early Saturday after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole on West Alamar Avenue.

The collision occurred at about 2:50 a.m. on West Alamar near the intersection with Chapala Street, according to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Kell Hardin.

He said the vehicle, a Honda Civic, was driving north on Alamar when it crossed over the roadway and struck the utility pole on the sidewalk, breaking it into two pieces.

“It knocked out power to quite a bit of Upper State,” Hardin said.

The driver fled the scene, he said, and was suspected to have been driving under the influence.

A police spokesman told Noozhawk late Saturday afternoon that the investigation into the incident was continuing, but no arrests had been made.

Alamar was shut down in both directions while crews worked to remove the wreckage and repair the utility lines.

As of 2 p.m., Southern California Edison was reporting 32 customers still without power, with an estimated time of service restoration of midnight.

Josiah Jenkins, who lives on Puesta Del Sol north of State Street, was still without power Saturday afternoon, and said traffic was an adventure through the busy intersection at Alamar and State.

“Going to work, I noticed people running the stop light from all directions at State and Alamar,” he said. “People need to be reminded that a dark stop light means stop! Stop and look before entering the intersection.”

