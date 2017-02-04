Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Flees After Knocking Down Power Pole in Santa Barbara Neighborhood

Suspected DUI crash occurred on Alamar Avenue near Chapala Street, leaving scores of Edison customers without electricity

Power was knocked out to a large number of customers in the Outer State Street area of Santa Barbara early Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Alamar Avenue. Click to view larger
Power was knocked out to a large number of customers in the Outer State Street area of Santa Barbara early Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Alamar Avenue. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:52 p.m. | February 4, 2017 | 1:59 p.m.

Power was knocked out to a large number of customers in the eastern San Roque neighborhood of Santa Barbara early Saturday after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole on West Alamar Avenue.

The collision occurred at about 2:50 a.m. on West Alamar near the intersection with Chapala Street, according to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Kell Hardin.

He said the vehicle, a Honda Civic, was driving north on Alamar when it crossed over the roadway and struck the utility pole on the sidewalk, breaking it into two pieces.

“It knocked out power to quite a bit of Upper State,” Hardin said.

The driver fled the scene, he said, and was suspected to have been driving under the influence.

A police spokesman told Noozhawk late Saturday afternoon that the investigation into the incident was continuing, but no arrests had been made.

Alamar was shut down in both directions while crews worked to remove the wreckage and repair the utility lines.

As of 2 p.m., Southern California Edison was reporting 32 customers still without power, with an estimated time of service restoration of midnight.

Josiah Jenkins, who lives on Puesta Del Sol north of State Street, was still without power Saturday afternoon, and said traffic was an adventure through the busy intersection at Alamar and State.

“Going to work, I noticed people running the stop light from all directions at State and Alamar,” he said. “People need to be reminded that a dark stop light means stop! Stop and look before entering the intersection.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 