Driver Flips Car Off Highway 101

Nineteen-year-old Emma Lee Ross of Santa Monica was driving southbound on Highway 101 just after midnight this morning when she failed to negotiate a left curve near South Padaro Lane in Carpinteria.
Ross ran her car off the right side of the roadway and struck several objects before rolling her 2003 Saab sedan near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Her car caught on fire, but Ross was able to get out of her automobile, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
Ross was found to have been under the influence of alcohol and arrested for misdemeanor DUI. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. The collision remains under investigation.