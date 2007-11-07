Driver Flips Car Off Highway 101

Ross was found to have been under the influence of alcohol and arrested for misdemeanor DUI. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. The collision remains under investigation.

Ross ran her car off the right side of the roadway and struck several objects before rolling her 2003 Saab sedan near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Her car caught on fire, but Ross was able to get out of her automobile, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Nineteen-year-old Emma Lee Ross of Santa Monica was driving southbound on Highway 101 just after midnight this morning when she failed to negotiate a left curve near South Padaro Lane in Carpinteria.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >