Driver Found Not Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter for Fatal Crash Near Santa Maria

Jurors in a Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial found a Santa Maria man not guilty of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Black Road in 2015.

The panel of five men and seven women returned the verdict late Friday afternoon for the trial held in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom.

Michael Glenn Chambers was charged in connection with the June 20, 2015 crash that killed motorcyclist Mauro Leon, 23, of Santa Maria near the Tanglewood neighborhood west of the city.

Leon slammed into the Ford F-350 truck after Chambers made a left turn onto Tanglewood Road in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling straight on Black Road.

Deputy District Attorney Cathy Pringle urged jurors to study physical evidence she contended showed Chambers cut the corner, causing the crash.

“He decided to cut the corner to get in front of that traffic,” she said, referring to a caravan of cars returning from a party.

The driver turned too soon and too fast, she said, adding Chambers should have yielded the right of way to the motorcyclist.

“The rules of the road exist for a reason, and they exist to prevent harm,” Pringle said.

However, Deputy Public Defender Adrienne Harbottle told jurors that Chambers has consistently said he did not see Leon or his black Kawasaki motorcycle on the dark road,, which was illuminated with an old street light covered in dirt.

“He has always, from minutes after the accident, said, ‘I never saw the motorcycle,’" Harbottle said.

She also denied Chambers would take risks while driving with several family members, including his wife, in the large truck.

Chambers recognized the 1997 truck could not beat a motorcycle in trying to make a quick turn, Harbottle said.

“I’m begging you, use your common sense,” Harbottle added.

She and Chambers became emotional upon hearing the not-guilty verdict and later hugged outside the courtroom.

The trial started with jury selection on Monday, with witnesses beginning to testify Tuesday.

During the prosecution’s case, pictures of the mangled motorcycle, with a yellow tarp covering Leon’s body, were displayed in court for jurors.

Other pictures showed the Ford F-350 truck with a smashed windshield, where the helmet struck.

Glass from the truck’s windshield was embedded in the motorcyclist’s helmet, which also had white paint from the truck

Leon’s parents sat in the audience during trial and became emotional as witnesses discussed the violent collision and their son’s condition after the crash.

Chambers also faces a civil lawsuit in connection with the fatal crash.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.