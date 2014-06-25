Driver Gets Away After Police Pursuit in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect who got away after leading officers in a high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said an officer stopped at a red light at Stowell and Depot roads shortly before 9 p.m. saw a vehicle drive through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The officer then saw the vehicle, described as a 1990s green Chevrolet or GMC two-door Tahoe or Yukon, pass a vehicle on the right shoulder and then merge back into the lane, nearly causing a collision.

Flaa said the officer attempted to pull over the driver, but the suspect continued on, leading a brief pursuit with speeds exceeding 60 mph.

He said the suspect drove into a residential neighborhood in the area of Entrada and Stowell roads, and at one point swiped a parked truck. The suspect then swerved the vehicle at the lead officer's patrol car, but turned away just before a collision. The suspect then made the same maneuver at the second officer in the pursuit, according to Flaa.

The suspect drove out of the neighborhood onto Stowell Road, where officers lost sight of the suspect and the pursuit ended.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.