Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:39 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Gets Away After Police Pursuit in Santa Maria

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | June 25, 2014 | 7:49 a.m.

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect who got away after leading officers in a high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said an officer stopped at a red light at Stowell and Depot roads shortly before 9 p.m. saw a vehicle drive through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The officer then saw the vehicle, described as a 1990s green Chevrolet or GMC two-door Tahoe or Yukon, pass a vehicle on the right shoulder and then merge back into the lane, nearly causing a collision.

Flaa said the officer attempted to pull over the driver, but the suspect continued on, leading a brief pursuit with speeds exceeding 60 mph.

He said the suspect drove into a residential neighborhood in the area of Entrada and Stowell roads, and at one point swiped a parked truck. The suspect then swerved the vehicle at the lead officer's patrol car, but turned away just before a collision. The suspect then made the same maneuver at the second officer in the pursuit, according to Flaa.

The suspect drove out of the neighborhood onto Stowell Road, where officers lost sight of the suspect and the pursuit ended.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 