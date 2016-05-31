Driver Hospitalized After Fiery Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

A man was taken to the hospital late Monday night following a fiery single-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 101 in Montecito.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes just south of San Ysidro Road, according to Battalion Chief Travis Ederer of the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, and was nowhere to be seen when emergency personnel first arrived on scene, Ederer said.

He was located a short time later on the San Ysidro Road offramp, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, Ederer said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The vehicle caught fire after the accident and was engulfed in flames when firefighters — from Montecito and the city of Santa Barbara — arrived on scene.

They quickly knocked down the fire, which were beginning to spread into the vegetation on the side of the freeway.

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down briefly, but was quickly reopened, Ederer said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .