Driver Hospitalized After High-Speed Crash on Highway 101 Offramp

Anthony Reuben Padilla-Castillo, 25, of Santa Barbara arrested on DUI charges after accident at El Sueno Road Near Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara man was taken to the hospital late Monday night after a high-speed crash on a freeway offramp near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the northbound Highway 101 offramp at El Sueno Road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The vehicle exited the freeway at a high rate of speed, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, and struck the cement K-rail with enough force that it dislodge the engine, which ended up in front of a nearby liquor store.

The vehicle also struck two parked cars, the CHP said, before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, was bleeding, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

He was identifed by the CHP as Anthony Reuben Padilla-Castillo, 25, and details on his condition were not available.

Castillo was arrested on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance coverage, according to CHP officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The incident remained under investigation by the CHP.

