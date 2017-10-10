Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Hospitalized After High-Speed Crash on Highway 101 Offramp

Anthony Reuben Padilla-Castillo, 25, of Santa Barbara arrested on DUI charges after accident at El Sueno Road Near Santa Barbara

The driver of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night on the northbound El Sueno Road offramp from Highway 101 was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Click to view larger
The driver of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night on the northbound El Sueno Road offramp from Highway 101 was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:07 p.m. | October 10, 2017 | 9:20 p.m.
The engine of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night on the northbound El Sueno Road offramp from Highway 101 separate from the vehicle and ended up in front of a nearby liquor store. Click to view larger
The engine of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night on the northbound El Sueno Road offramp from Highway 101 separate from the vehicle and ended up in front of a nearby liquor store. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Barbara man was taken to the hospital late Monday night after a high-speed crash on a freeway offramp near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the northbound Highway 101 offramp at El Sueno Road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The vehicle exited the freeway at a high rate of speed, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, and struck the cement K-rail with enough force that it dislodge the engine, which ended up in front of a nearby liquor store.

The vehicle also struck two parked cars, the CHP said, before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, was bleeding, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

He was identifed by the CHP as Anthony Reuben Padilla-Castillo, 25, and details on his condition were not available.

Castillo was arrested on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance coverage, according to CHP officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The incident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 