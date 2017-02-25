Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Wreck Near Vandenberg Village

A driver suffered moderate injuries when his car rolled over in a wreck on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Saturday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Highway 1 between Santa Lucia Canyon Road and Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

The sedan reportedly rolled over several times before landing against a tree off the roadway, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, had moderate injuries and was flown by a Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The roadway was shut down briefly while crews were at the scene, Zaniboni said.

While some crews were responding to the crash scene, others were heading to the report of a vegetation fire on south Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.

