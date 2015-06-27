Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Hits Fire Engine After Suffering Heart Attack Near La Cumbre Plaza

Firefighters in right place at right time to quickly administer aid after collision at busy State Street intersection

Santa Barbara County firefighters assist a motorist who suffered an apparent heart attack and crashed into their truck at the intersection of State Street and Hope Avenue near La Cumbre Plaza. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters assist a motorist who suffered an apparent heart attack and crashed into their truck at the intersection of State Street and Hope Avenue near La Cumbre Plaza. (Jon Shafer photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 27, 2015 | 12:50 p.m.

A man who had an apparent heart attack while driving in Santa Barbara on Saturday crashed into a fire engine after passing out in a busy intersection.

Fortunately for the driver, the fire truck was staffed with medically trained personnel, who immediately set to work to assist him.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. at State Street and Hope Avenue near La Cumbre Plaza, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

He said the driver was northbound on Hope, beginning to make a left turn onto westbound State, when he apparently went into cardiac arrest.

The man passed out, and his Porsche convertible collided with a vehicle that was waiting to turn left onto northbound Hope, then ricocheted into Santa Barbara County Fire Engine 15, which also was waiting at the red light, De Ponce said.

The engine crew “jumped right out, grabbed their medical gear, and went to work assisting the patient,” he said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of State Street were closed briefly for a time.

De Ponce said the county fire truck had only cosmetic damage.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 