Driver Hurt as Fish & Game Truck Plunges Over Cliff Near New Cuyama

Victim hauled to safety from 300-foot fall, then flown by helicopter to Bakersfield hospital

Emergency crews responded early Saturday to a remote area east of Santa Maria, where a state Department of Fish & Game vehicle had gone over a cliff, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the Miranda Pine area off of Highway 166, fire Engineer Paul Christensen said.

He said firefighters located the truck about 300 feet over a cliff, with only the driver inside.

The driver had suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and crews used a rope system to bring him back to the road. County firefighters were assisted by personnel from CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol, the Sheriff's Department and the sheriff's Search & Rescue Team.

Fire Capt. Brad Lane said the victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a pickup location and flown by a MedEvac helicopter to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield.

Miranda Pine is in the Sierra Madre Range about midway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

