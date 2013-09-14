Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Hurt as Fish & Game Truck Plunges Over Cliff Near New Cuyama

Victim hauled to safety from 300-foot fall, then flown by helicopter to Bakersfield hospital

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7 p.m. | September 14, 2013 | 7:33 a.m.

Emergency crews responded early Saturday to a remote area east of Santa Maria, where a state Department of Fish & Game vehicle had gone over a cliff, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the Miranda Pine area off of Highway 166, fire Engineer Paul Christensen said.

He said firefighters located the truck about 300 feet over a cliff, with only the driver inside.

The driver had suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and crews used a rope system to bring him back to the road. County firefighters were assisted by personnel from CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol, the Sheriff's Department and the sheriff's Search & Rescue Team.

The wrecked state Department of Fish & Game vehicle was found about 300 feet down a steep mountainside. (Valerie Walston / Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search & Rescue photo via iPhone)
The wrecked state Department of Fish & Game vehicle was found about 300 feet down a steep mountainside. (Valerie Walston / Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search & Rescue photo via iPhone)

Fire Capt. Brad Lane said the victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a pickup location and flown by a MedEvac helicopter to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield.

Miranda Pine is in the Sierra Madre Range about midway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's Search & Rescue personnel prepare a rope system to reach an injured motorist whose truck plunged over a cliff off Highway 166 near New Cuyama. (Valerie Walston / Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search & Rescue photo via iPhone)
Santa Barbara County sheriff's Search & Rescue personnel prepare a rope system to reach an injured motorist whose truck plunged over a cliff off Highway 166 near New Cuyama. (Valerie Walston / Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search & Rescue photo via iPhone)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 