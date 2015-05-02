Driver Hurt When Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Overturns East of Santa Maria

Minor injuries reported in crash on Rosemary Road near East Stowell Road

A driver escaped with only minor injuries Saturday night when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Rosemary Road near East Stowell Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

After the vehicle struck the pole, he said, it continued into an agricultural field, where it overturned.

County fire personnel, assisted by Santa Maria firefighters, had to do extensive work to free the driver from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

The victim, a man in his 40s who was not otherwise identified, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

