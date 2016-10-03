Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:39 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Driver Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara

SUV veered off roadway and ended up near the adjacent drainage area

A driver was taken to the hospital Monday night following a single-vehicle crash on Cliff Drive near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A driver was taken to the hospital Monday night following a single-vehicle crash on Cliff Drive near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 3, 2016

A driver was taken to the hospital Monday night following a single-vehicle accident on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Cliff Drive near Las Positas Road, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

It appeared that the vehicle was westbound on Cliff when it veered off the roadway and came to rest near the drainage area on the ocean side of the roadway, Mercado said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the driver still in the car, about 15 feet off the roadway, and unable to get out.

Crews had to clear away the brush and stabilize the vehicle before removing the man through the rear hatchback of the SUV, Mercado said.

He was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what Mercado described as minor injuries.

The victim's name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.



