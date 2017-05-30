Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

A motorist was injured Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Palmer Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The gray Toyota Camry overturned several times and came to rest in the center divider, the CHP said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

