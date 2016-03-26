Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash on State Street in Santa Barbara

2-vehicle collision occurred at intersection of Calle Laureles; woman taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

One person was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle rollover crash on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at State Street and Calle Laureles in front of the CVS Pharmacy, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

One of the vehicles, a sedan, ended up on its roof in the middle of the intersection, and the female driver had to be assisted from the damaged car.

The woman driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, McCoy said.

The other driver was not hurt.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the collision.

