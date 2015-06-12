Driver Hurt When Car Slams Into Trees Near Goleta

Firefighters have to use a chainsaw to remove wreckage from grove

A driver suffered minor injuries Friday night when he lost control of his car and crashed into a grove of trees near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shoreline Drive on the Patterson Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the wreckage of the Audi A4 deep into a grove of trees, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The Audi was lodged so far into the trees that it took firefighters about 45 minutes, using chainsaws, to remove it, Zaniboni said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the driver may have been involved in this weekend's graduation at UCSB, as a cap and gown were found in the vehicle.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

