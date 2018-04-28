Driver Hurt When Pickup Overturns on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

Emergency personnel responded Saturday night to a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Barbara County firefighters, an American Medical Response ambulance and the CHP were dispatched at about 9 p.m. to the crash scene, about a mile west of Paradise Road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck on its roof with the male driver, believed to be in his mid-30s, trapped in the wreckage.

Crews had to extricate the driver, the sole occupant, from the vehicle, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The damaged vehicle was reported blocking the eastbound lane for a time.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

