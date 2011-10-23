Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver in Fatal 2010 Gravel Truck Crash Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

Family of three was killed when big rig lost control on Highway 154 and crashed into their Outer State Street home

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 23, 2011 | 2:35 a.m.

The truck driver whose out-of-control big rig crashed into a Santa Barbara home last year, killing a family of three, was sentenced to six months in Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday.

Earlier this year, Joaquin Garcia Morales, 62, of Oxnard, had pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter in the 2010 crash that killed Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco; and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, a Franklin School third-grader.

In July, however, Morales reversed himself and pleaded no contest to three reduced misdemeanor counts.

Although prosecutors had sought a year in jail, Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson on Friday ordered Morales to serve a six-month sentence. The maximum sentence was three years in jail.

Morales also received three years of probation and 200 hours of community service, and he must pay restitution to the victims’ families.

Early on the morning of Aug. 24, 2010, Morales was driving a loaded gravel truck from a Santa Ynez Valley quarry to a job site in Ventura County. He told authorities that he lost control of his brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass. Although he was able to navigate the truck through the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street, the rig barreled through a parking lot and over an embankment, flattening the Leonels’ 1,000-foot-home below at 4119 State St.

The family was killed instantly. Morales was unhurt in the crash.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Staff writer .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) contributed to this report. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 