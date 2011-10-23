Driver in Fatal 2010 Gravel Truck Crash Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

Family of three was killed when big rig lost control on Highway 154 and crashed into their Outer State Street home

The truck driver whose out-of-control big rig crashed into a Santa Barbara home last year, killing a family of three, was sentenced to six months in Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday.

Earlier this year, Joaquin Garcia Morales, 62, of Oxnard, had pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter in the 2010 crash that killed Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco; and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, a Franklin School third-grader.

In July, however, Morales reversed himself and pleaded no contest to three reduced misdemeanor counts.

Although prosecutors had sought a year in jail, Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson on Friday ordered Morales to serve a six-month sentence. The maximum sentence was three years in jail.

Morales also received three years of probation and 200 hours of community service, and he must pay restitution to the victims’ families.

Early on the morning of Aug. 24, 2010, Morales was driving a loaded gravel truck from a Santa Ynez Valley quarry to a job site in Ventura County. He told authorities that he lost control of his brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass. Although he was able to navigate the truck through the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street, the rig barreled through a parking lot and over an embankment, flattening the Leonels’ 1,000-foot-home below at 4119 State St.

The family was killed instantly. Morales was unhurt in the crash.

