Driver in Fatal Crash Identified as 83-Year-Old Santa Maria Woman

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 6, 2019 | 12:59 p.m.

The name of the woman killed in a crash Thursday in south Santa Maria has been released. 

Judith Ann Zimmer, 83, of Santa Maria died in the collision at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard, police Lt. Russ Mengel said Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene of the incident. 

Zimmer was driving a 2000 Acura sedan northbound on California Boulevard. 

Her vehicle collided with an eastbound Apex Auto Glass pickup truck on Union Valley Parkway. 

The impact sent the vehicles into vegetation south of Union Valley Parkway. 

Zimmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men in the work truck were not injured, police said. 

“The cause of the collision is currently under review by traffic investigators,” Mengel added.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The intersection has raised concerns about impaired visibility, and was the focus of a 2013-14 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report.

This is the third traffic fatality in the city of Santa Maria this year; the other two occurred March 16.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

