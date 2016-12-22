Driver In Fatal DUI Crash West of Lompoc Ordered Back to Jail

A woman charged in connection with a fatal crash west of Lompoc reportedly was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, and is back in Santa Barbara County Jail after refusing to undergo drug testing while free on bail.

Spring Morrissey, 32, of Lompoc made her second court appearance this week on Thursday before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores.

She was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13. She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.

Morrissey also faces a charge of driving under the influence causing injury with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, while free on bail, Morrissey showed up in court where the Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch again asked the judge to require the defendant to undergo drug testing while out on $150,000 bail.

When Morrissey refused to undergo drug testing, the judge Tuesday ordered her to return to County Jail.

During Thursday’s bail hearing, the judge said he learned Morrissey had not been meeting other terms of her release from jail, calling the information “extremely troubling.”

In a jail-recorded phone conversation with her mother, Morrissey reportedly admitted she was not living at the address she gave authorities upon release, and instead had been living in the riverbed.

“One of the lines of the transcript is something to the effect of, ‘Don’t tell anyone, Mom,” Flores said.

Morrissey lived in Santa Maria, although she listed Lompoc in other legal documents.

Her bail bondsman was not in court Thursday, but needs to be aware of the information, Flores added.

“I’m not making any findings in this case. We just need to let the dust settle, but the fact Ms Morrissey is not residing in a home as required, and because of the discovery that she had meth in her system (the night of the crash) … the court wants to add that as a term of her bail,” Flores said.

Test results alleging she had meth in her system when the crash occurred were received after she had been released on bail, the judge added.

But “newly discovered evidence” about where Morrissey had been living while released on bail made him pause, Flores said.

Morrissey sought to speak to the judge, who advised he didn’t want her to make incriminating statements that could be used against her in future hearings.

When Morrissey began speaking about test results related to the fatal crash, defense attorney Jeff Chambliss tried to cut her off, saying loudly, “That’s it. ... Be quiet. No, you’re not allowed to speak. No, you're not allowed to speak. ... That’s it” as the woman kept talking.

Chambliss was filling in for Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office colleague Sara Elturk.

The judge ordered the defendant and attorneys to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday .

