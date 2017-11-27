Driver in Highway 154 Crash Facing Felony DUI Charges

The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 154 Friday night, seriously injuring himself and a passenger, has been arrested on felony DUI charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Friday as Arnulfo Garcia-Soriano, 24, of Santa Barbara was driving a Chevy Tahoe westbound on Highway 154 just east of the Cold Spring Bridge, the CHP said.

The vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

Garcia-Soriano suffered moderate injuries, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His passenger, a man in his early 20s whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries, and required extensive extrication from the wreckage. He also was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Details on his conditions were not available.

Garcia-Soriano is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

