Driver in Highway 154 Crash Arrested on DUI Charges

Santa Barbara man hospitalilzed with major injuries after pickup plummeted 300 feet over the side of the roadway

The driver of a pickup truck that plunged over the side of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon was arrested on DUI charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christopher Scott, 58, of Santa Barbara, suffered major injuries in the single-vehicle crash and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Scott was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but was released to the hospital for medical care, the CHP said.

His passenger, Mary Cheryl Scott, 50, of Santa Barbara, also was seriously injured in the accident, which occurred at about 2 p.m. in the Windy Gap area, east of Painted Cave Road.

The 2015 Toyota pickup was eastbound on Highway 154 when Scott made an unsafe turning movement to the right, and the vehicle struck an asphalt curb, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The vehicle subsequently overturned down a steep hillside and ended up some 300 feet below the roadway.

Both occupants were trapped in the wreckage and required extrication from the vehicle.

A helicopter was used to hoist the passenger from the wreckage to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance on the roadway, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Highway 154 was partially shut down in the area following the collision.

The CHP investigation of the crash is ongoing, Gutierrez said Tuesday.

