Driver in Montecito Crash That Critically Injured Pedestrian Is Arrested

Derrick John Thompson, 22, was taken into custody in Minnesota in connection with Sept. 4 incident

Chevrolet Impala that struck and severely injured a pedestrian in Montecito on Sept. 4. Click to view larger
The alleged driver of a Chevrolet Impala that struck and severely injured a pedestrian in Montecito on Sept. 4 has been arrested. Derrick John Thompson, 22, of Minnesota was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 12, 2018 | 12:36 p.m.
Derrick John Thompson Click to view larger
Derrick John Thompson

A Minnesota man is in Santa Barbara County Jail, facing multiple charges stemming from a police pursuit last month that ended in a crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Montecito.

Derrick John Thompson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, hit and run, evading arrest causing serious injury, possession of marijuana for sale, and resisting arrest, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Thompson allegedly was driving a white Chevrolet Impala on Sept. 4 when it careened around the corner of Butterfly Lane from Channel Drive and struck Jennifer Jan Jenson, 58, of Conover, North Carolina, Gutierrez said.

Jenson suffered major injuries, while two companions escaped injury.

The incident occurred as the Impala was being pursued by Ventura Police Department officers, who observed the vehicle driving erratically on southbound Highway 101, Gutierrez said.

Thompson fled the scene on foot, but two passengers in the Impala — Diamonte Markel Hickerson, 25, of Newport, Minnesota, and Justyn DeSean Sanders, 26, of Maplewood, Minnesota — were taken into custody after the crash on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sale, Gutierrez said.

Marijuana was found in the trunk of the vehicle, which crashed into a wall on the east side of the roadway.

“The driver fled the scene at the time of the collision, and after an extensive investigation, has now been apprehended,” Gutierrez said.

Santa Barbara CHP officers teamed up on the investigation with the agency’s Investigative Services Unit out of the Coastal Division Office. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Thompson, and he was apprehended by the St. Paul Gang Task Force in Minnesota, Gutierrez said.

Thompson was extradited from Minnesota, and was booked Thursday into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Hickerson and Sanders remained at County Jail on Friday, with bail set at $50,000 and $80,000, respectively. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Reader Comments

