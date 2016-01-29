Driver Injured After Crashing Into Tree in Santa Barbara

A man was injured after a solo vehicle collision into a tree on Chapala Street Friday night, according to Santa Barbara police.

Police, Santa Barbara City Fire and an AMR ambulance responded to the 1500 block of Chapala Street around 7:30 p.m. where a vehicle had crashed into a tree between the street and sidewalk.

Airbags deployed and the vehicle had major front-end damage.

The driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was treated and released, Lt. Kenneth Kushner said.

Police are investigating the incident and the driver was not arrested for DUI, he said.

