Driver Injured After Hitting Multiple Parked Cars in Santa Barbara

No one else is hurt in the Yanonali Street accident Monday afternoon

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 22, 2014 | 7:35 p.m.

A man was injured after hitting three parked cars at a high rate of speed in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The driver did appear to be "altered' by responding units at the scene and police will be investigating the possibility that it was a driving-under-the-influence case, Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney said.

The other vehicles involved were unoccupied parked cars. The unidentified driver hit a Toyota Tacoma truck which then hit two other cars, ending up on top of another pickup truck on Yanonali Street near Garden Street, Pitney said. 

The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries and no one else was injured in the accident, Pitney said. 

