Driver Injured After Vehicle Veers Off Highway 101, Catches Fire in Santa Maria

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle veered off Highway 101 and caught on fire Wednesday morning in Santa Maria.

The accident involving a Nissan Rogue occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. north of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, the northbound vehicle went off the highway, struck a call box, continued into the trees — which were flattened — and crashed through a fence before tipping on its side along the edge of a flood control channel, CHP Officer Charles Hoops said.

The male driver, whose name wasn’t available, got out of the vehicle before it caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames, Hoops added.

The driver was taken by American Medical Response crews to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, Hoops said.

