Driver Injured As Vehicle Crashes Off Side of Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

A motorist was taken to the hospital Friday after his vehicle went over the side of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to Highway 154, east of Old San Marcos Road, near Windy Gap, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle ended up about 75 feet off the roadway, and the driver, believed to be in his 30s, was able to self-extricate, Zaniboni said.

He was located walking along the highway by the California Highway Patrol, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name, the nature of his injuries and details on his condition were not available.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

